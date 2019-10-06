In response to the flash flood event in Cummins Falls where a 2-year-old died after being swept away and dozens of adults had to be rescued, National Park officials are warning visitors to use caution around other area waterfalls, especially when heavy rain is expected.
Since the park was founded in the 1930s, around 60 people have drowned.
Around a third of those deaths were at waterfalls, with many of them at Abrams Falls, The Sinks and Ramsey Cascades. The park does not forbid swimming but also does not recommend it.
Abrams Falls
National Park officials say the falls are only 20 feet high, but a large amount of water flows over them. They caution hikers not to climb on the rocks because they tend to be slippery and many people have been injured of the years.
The Sinks
This is a popular spot along Little River Road, but park officials say you should be careful when you visit. The Little River flows through it, and the waters can rise quickly.
Ramsey Cascades
This is the tallest waterfall in the park, according to the National Park Service. Officials caution hikers not to climb on the rocks because they tend to be slippery and many people have been injured of the years.
For water safety tips, visit the National Park Service website.