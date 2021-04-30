GSMNP: Vehicle-free Wednesdays on Cades Cove Loop Road to begin May 5

The park staff is developing information systems to better alert visitors when parking lots are full before they enter the park.

TENNESSEE, USA — Vehicle-free Wednesdays on Cades Cove Loop Road will begin May 5 through September 1, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP officials said that participants are encouraged to visit in the afternoons and early evenings to spread use out throughout the day.

Parking on-site is limited, with parking lots often filling to capacity during the early morning hours.

Staff will manage on-site parking to improve visitor safety, minimize impacts to campground operations, and reduce roadside parking on non-durable surfaces. Parking is limited.

The park staff is developing information systems to better alert visitors when parking lots are full before they enter the park.

Also, the park staff is exploring shuttle opportunities to safely bring people to Cades Cove from the Townsend area. The staff plan to have some of these additional options in place later during the summer season.

Cyclists are reminded to properly prepare for a safe experience. Serious cycling accidents have occurred along Cades Cove Loop Road, GSMNP officials said.

Tennessee requires that children age 16 and under, wear a helmet.

All riders are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and to ride properly fitted and well-maintained bicycles.

During summer and fall, bicycles may be rented at the campground store located near the Cades Cove Campground on a first-come, first-served basis. For information call 865-448-9034.