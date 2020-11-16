YOU CAN HELP: Friends Across the Mountains telethon goes virtual this week

Friends of the Smokies helps raise money and awareness for needs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

For the past 25 years, WBIR has teamed up with the Friends of the Smokies and Asheville TV station WLOS to host the Friends Across the Mountains Telethon to raise money for the national park. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that effort is going virtual.

During the week of Nov. 16, WBIR and WLOS will work together to raise awareness and money for Friends of the Smokies, a non-profit group that assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This year, Friends is hoping to raise $25,000 for a new fully equipped search and rescue vehicle as well as additional funds to support other critical park needs.

If you'd like to donate, click here. You can find out more about Friends of the Smokies here.

Since 1993, the Friends of the Smokies has raised $70 million dollars to help supports needs in the park. Here's a list of some of its fundraising accomplishments: