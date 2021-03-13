Want to be a Junior Ranger? Great Smoky Mountains gives visitors a chance to be sworn in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to learn more about nature and experience the great outdoors? The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering people a chance to be sworn in as an official junior, or not-so-junior, ranger.
Officials said they are selling activity books at the Oconaluftee and Sugarlands visitor centers. Once someone completes them, they can bring them back to a visitor center where they will be officially sworn in as a junior ranger.
As a junior ranger, people will learn how to teach others about staying safe in the mountains, as well as learning about the world around them. Several virtual activities are also available online to teach people about being a junior ranger.