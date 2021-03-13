Want to be a Junior Ranger? Great Smoky Mountains gives visitors a chance to be sworn in

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is selling junior ranger activity park at two visitor centers. Once completed, people can be sworn in as a junior ranger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to learn more about nature and experience the great outdoors? The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering people a chance to be sworn in as an official junior, or not-so-junior, ranger.

Officials said they are selling activity books at the Oconaluftee and Sugarlands visitor centers. Once someone completes them, they can bring them back to a visitor center where they will be officially sworn in as a junior ranger.