Ober Gatlinburg opened its snow tubing park Saturday!

It built a new covering over the magic carpet that brings tubers up the hill to protect them from the cold or rain.

Tickets start at $25 for ages 5 and up for an hour and a half, and $30 during special holiday periods.

