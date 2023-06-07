10Listens: No cryptosporidium parasite found at Zoo Knoxville

A viewer asked whether Zoo Knoxville's splash pads recently tested positive for a rare parasite. The zoo said their animals tested negative for it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A viewer reached out to WBIR asking whether a rare parasite was found at Zoo Knoxville's splash pads recently.

Zoo Knoxville said a child who tested positive for cryptosporidium visited the zoo's play stream in the Kids Cove area on June 27 — an area separate from the zoo's splash pads. After learning about the child testing positive, the zoo said they shut down the play area and began following treatment guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The microscopic parasite is commonly known as "Crypto." There are many species that can infect a variety of animals, and some versions of the parasite can also infect humans. It's protected by an outer shell allowing it to survive outside the body for long periods of time, and is tolerant to chlorine, according to the CDC. It is most commonly spread through water.

Some people with Crypto have no symptoms at all. The most common symptom of it is watery diarrhea. It can also cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever or weight loss. People with weakened immune symptoms can also develop more severe symptoms.

The zoo said they proactively shut down the play area after learning the child had visited the zoo. Out of an abundance of caution, they simultaneously tested the goats and sheep in the area for cryptosporidium. Veterinarians and parasitologists at the University of Tennessee gave them a clean bill of health.

Zoo Knoxville also said they have their own, in-house water sanitation protocols. They said they follow guidelines from the Knox County Health Department for public pools and splash pads. They said KCHD also regularly tests the zoo's water.

The zoo had reached out to KCHD after learning about the child to tell them about the situation.