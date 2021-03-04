400 egg hunters celebrate Easter at Zoo Knoxville in sold-out event

Officials with the zoo said they were happy to bring the tradition back after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eggs at Zoo Knoxville aren't always a big surprise, with all the birds and reptiles there. However, eggs aren't always there to be picked up.

However, there were thousands of eggs to be found and collected throughout the zoo on Saturday. Around 400 people gathered at the zoo for its traditional Easter egg hunt, after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We kicked off spring at Zoo Knoxville with our big egg hunt," said Tina Rolen, who works with the zoo. "So we had 400 egg hunters at the park before we opened to the public. And it's a great tradition that we were able to bring back to the community this year. We weren't able to do it this year due to the pandemic."

The park was divided into different sections for different age ranges, officials said. Younger kids could search for eggs in one part of the zoo, and older egg hunters could look in other places.

There were also some special prize eggs which included family memberships to the zoo or ride tokens.