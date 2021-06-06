Contest names Zoo Knoxville exhibit as one of the best in the country

Tigers, cranes and gibbons... oh my! Zoo Knoxville's Boyd Family Asian Trek ranked seventh in USA Today's "10 Best" contest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville has one of the best zoo exhibits in the country.

That's according to USA Today's "10 Best" contest. It said a panel of experts and editors picked the initial nominees, then winners were chosen by popular vote.

That panel said on the website that it nominated exhibits that engage "visitors with the animals they're observing while keeping the welfare and enrichment of its animal residents front and center."

Zoo Knoxville's Boyd Family Asian Trek ranked seventh. The Nashville Zoo's Tiger Crossroads exhibit also made the list in second place.

The Zoo posted the accomplishment on Facebook, saying, "We are so proud of our team and honored by the support of our members and guests for these amazing animals that call Asian Trek home."

The Boyd Family Asian Trek exhibit features animals like Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered leaf langurs and white-handed gibbons.

There are also experiences for guests to enjoy like a treehouse, a swinging suspension bridge and habitats that immerse you in 360 degrees of wildlife.