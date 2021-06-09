Da-na-na-na-na, Batfox! Zoo Knoxville welcomes a new pair of adorable bat-eared foxes

Zoo Knoxville says the two have unique personalities. Matsumi is quite brave, while Fern is more on the timid side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed two new residents to its Grasslands Africa exhibit that would fit right in with Knoxville's Big Ears Festival... or maybe the Bat Cave.

A pair of bat-eared foxes named Matsumi and Fern are now comfortably settling into their exhibit. The two spent some time adapting to Knoxville in quarantine while getting to know each other.

Fern comes from the Memphis Zoo, and Matsumi comes from San Diego Wild Animal Park.

As you'd expect from foxes, the two are very good at hiding -- particularly during the day since they are nocturnal most of the time.

"Some days you see them, some days you don't," zookeeper Kristen McCabe said.

Zoo Knoxville says the two have unique personalities. Matsumi is quite brave, while Fern is more on the timid side.

"Eventually they will get comfortable with a lot of guests and a lot of people adoring them," McCabe said.