"Grab your herd and head on over" | Zoo Knoxville changes hours of operation starting March 6

Starting March 6, Zoo Knoxville will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting March 6, people will be able to spend more time at one of the wildest places in Knoxville — the zoo.

Zoo Knoxville announced that starting March 6, it will begin seasonal changes to its hours of operation. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily as the weather changes.

Right now, the zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It stays open until 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The zoo is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It also stops accepting admissions one hour before closing each day.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for children and seniors and $15 for college students. Children under 4 years old can enter the zoo for free.