Zoo Knoxville moves Jana, 42-year-old elephant, to new home at The Elephant Sanctuary

The Elephant Sanctuary is located in Hohenwald and is part of Jana's care plan to make sure she has companionship for the rest of her life.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 42-year-old elephant who charmed and dazzled visitors at Zoo Knoxville has arrived at her new home in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Jana was taken to The Elephant Sanctuary and arrived on Tuesday, as part of a care plan that ensures she has companionship for the rest of her life. All three of Zoo Knoxville's elephants, who are considered seniors, will eventually spend the rest of their lives at the sanctuary, joining a larger group of elephants. Jana is the first to arrive at Hohenwald.

Zoo Knoxville and The Elephant Sanctuary are both accredited members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Louisville Zoo, which loaned Jana to Knoxville in 1998, also approved of the decision to send her to the sanctuary, according to a press release from Zoo Knoxville.

“It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville's president. “She is beloved and we will miss her greatly, but we have honored our commitment to Jana to ensure her wellbeing and care through every stage of her life. We all look forward to watching her continue to thrive under the care of our colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.”