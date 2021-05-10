Zoo Knoxville reveals name of baby zebra

You can find Mosi hanging out in the Grasslands Africa exhibit everyday at Zoo Knoxville with his parents Lydia and Die Toekoms and the rest of the zebra herd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's new baby zebra finally has a name!

The little foal, born in December, will be called Mosi, which means first-born in Swahili. The name is very appropriate since he is the first mountain zebra to ever be born at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville is one of only 18 zoos in the country that work with this species as part of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan, a collaboration of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to save them from extinction.

