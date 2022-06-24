Pride Night at Zoo Knoxville kicks off Friday evening, benefiting Knox Pride

Pride Night start at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It benefits Knox Pride, a nonprofit that organizes educational programs about the East Tennessee LGBTQ+ community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest Pride events is set to start Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. — Pride Night.

During the event, people can buy tickets to Zoo Knoxville and explore the several attractions and exhibits located there. For each ticket sold, Zoo Knoxville said they would donate $5 to Knox Pride.

The nonprofit manages several programs that educate people about the LGBTQ+ community in East Tennessee. It also organizes events meant to bring the community together and celebrate their identities. Knox Pride also operates a space where LGBTQ+ events can be held and where people can find resources for any issues they may face.

Zoo Knoxville said there will be free water stations throughout the zoo on Pride Night. They encouraged people to bring reusable water bottles so they can stay hydrated in the sweltering heat.

There will also be a goat contact yard, a giraffe feeding station, a soaring eagle ride, a splash pad and a carousel. There will also be booths set up by various organizations during the event where people can learn about resources throughout the community.

An infant chimpanzee that was born in April will also be staying behind the scenes, the zoo said. The Chimpanzee, nicknamed Stevie, is a healthy baby girl and is the daughter of Binti, the zoo's 37-year-old chimpanzee.

Anyone who wants to buy tickets to Pride Night and enjoy some time at the zoo can buy tickets online. It lasts until 9 p.m. Friday night. Organizers said that tickets were almost sold out on Friday.