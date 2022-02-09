Guests can now see two lion cubs at Zoo Knoxville, appearing three days per week

Maji and Anga, two new lion cubs at Zoo Knoxville, will be at the Valley of Kings courtyard three days per week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville has two new fuzzy and ferocious friends that visitors can see in the zoo's Valley of the Kings Courtyard.

Officials announced Wednesday Maji and Anga would be visible at the exhibit for three days per week. Visitors will be able to see them on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.

They said they hope to extend the amount of time that the cubs can spend in the courtyard. However, right now they said the cubs are still adjusting to their new schedule and are not entirely used to seeing guests.

The two endangered African lion cubs were born at Zoo Knoxville on Dec. 21, 2021. One of them is male and the other is female, and they were delivered by emergency Cesarean section surgery.

They are the first children of father Upepo and mother Amara, according to officials with the zoo. They also said Maji and Anga were the first lion cubs born in Knoxville since 2006.