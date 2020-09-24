Senior citizens invited to enjoy Zoo Knoxville for free on Monday

The older folks will have the zoo to themselves for a couple hours before it opens to the public and they will enjoy special music, free coffee & breakfast snacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Senior citizens will get the zoo to themselves for a few hours on Monday.

The Senior Sunrise at Zoo Knoxville will give seniors free admission to the zoo from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.

During the morning hours, complimentary coffee and light breakfast snacks will be available. Guests can also enjoy special entertainment featuring live piano performance in the East Tennessee Plaza, jazz music throughout Boyd Family Asian Trek, and highlights of the zoo’s “senior animals”.

Even if they don't make it for the early hours, admission will still be free all day on Monday for senior citizens and there will be special activities throughout the day.

“Making a zoo visit available to our senior community is a tradition Gentry Griffey Funeral Home and Crematory is proud to make possible,” said Gentry Griffey Manager Diane Hunter. “We are happy we were able to work with Zoo Knoxville to give seniors exclusive access before the zoo opens to the general public so we can offer a safe environment for those that may be at higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.”