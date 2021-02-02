Sweet, sweet retirement | Zoo Knoxville's camel retires to local farm

Ty, Zoo Knoxville's camel, stepped away from his role at the zoo for a more relaxing spot at a local farm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even Zoo Knoxville's animals need a break from work sometimes. And after several years at the zoo, Ty the camel is now resting at a local farm.

Officials with the zoo announced that he was retired in a video posted on Friday. At his old job with the zoo, he would give camel rides for guests and enjoyed pets from visitors. As he got older though, zookeepers said he was not medically equipped for working at the zoo.

"He relished the job," said Phillip Colclough, the director of animal care at the zoo. "He is living out his retirement years, his golden years at this place ... He is loving life on the farm right now."