This croc is stylish! | Zoo Knoxville introduces Rose, their Cuban crocodile

Rose is settling in with fellow Cuban crocodile, Miguel, in the Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people think crocs look gorgeous. Others can't stand the sight of them. At Zoo Knoxville, their newest croc is looking absolutely golden!

They introduced Rose, a Cuban crocodile, on social media Thursday. She is living in the Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, settling in with Miguel, the zoo's other Cuban crocodile.

The species is one of the most threatened crocodiles in the world, partially because they are native to such a small region — a swamp in Cuba.

They are strong swimmers but are also adept at walking and leaping, according to experts. As a result, they are at home on land and in the water. Since they can't generate their own heat though, they spend a lot of their time laying in the sun and enjoying hot weather.

Adults eat fish, turtles and small mammals. Some have also been known to leap out of the water to catch nearby birds from tree branches, according to experts.

They usually live to be 50 - 75 years old.