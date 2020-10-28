Trick or treat, give me a pumpkin to eat! | Zoo Knoxville gives animals jack-o-lanterns

Officials with Zoo Knoxville said that the animals are getting into the Halloween spirit as they play with pumpkins in their enclosures.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Animals want to go trick-or-treating too, and Zoo Knoxville helped them get into the Halloween spirit by giving them pumpkins on Wednesday.

They posted a video of tigers, pigs, bears, elephants and monkeys enjoying their orange treats on the zoo's Facebook page. Some were carved with the "Power T" before the animals chowed down on their Halloween treats. Others were also carved with shapes and figures.

Zoo Knoxville also hosts "Boo! at the Zoo," an event featuring several nights of Halloween fun for young children. It takes families along a trick-or-treating trail through the zoo, where they can collect candy dressed up as their favorite animals, or in any other costume.