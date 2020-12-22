Zoo Knoxville chimp delivers stillborn baby girl

The zoo said the other chimps are being very attentive to Jambo after the loss of her baby.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Sad news from Zoo Knoxville.

Chimpanzee Jambo delivered a stillborn baby girl last night. Her keepers did everything they could for her but weren't able to save the baby chimp.

It would have been the 14-year-old Jambo's first baby. Her pregnancy was announced in July. She came to the zoo from the Maryland Zoo in 2018 on a breeding recommendation from the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan to save chimps from extinction.

"The chimpanzee group has been very attentive to her and Jambo appears to be coping well this morning," said the zoo in a Facebook post. "Please keep Jambo and her caretakers in your thoughts."

The last chimp to be born at Zoo Knoxville was Georgie in 2008. Zoo visitors loved watching the highly active and entertaining chimp grow up. He left the zoo last year to hopefully go off and start a family of his own.