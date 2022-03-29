Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby mountain zebra

The foal is the second mountain zebra born in Knoxville, according to the zoo. It is nursing and health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What's black and white and absolutely adorable?

Zoo Knoxville's newest baby zebra, of course!

The zoo announced on social media that Hartmann's Mountain zebra foal was born on March 25 to its mom, Lydia, and dad, Die Toekoms.

The foal is the second mountain zebra born in Knoxville, according to the zoo. It is nursing and health.

Zoo staff does not know its gender yet because they are giving it time to bond with its mom, according to the post.

Zoo Knoxville said it is one of only 19 zoos in the country that work with this species as part of a collaboration of zoos accredited by the the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to save them from extinction.

The post said the Hartmann's Mountain zebra is native to Angola, Namibia and South Africa, and wild mountain zebra populations rebounded from “Endangered” status to “Vulnerable” in 2008.