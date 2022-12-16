Polly, Zoo Knoxville's white rhino, died Friday morning after days of deteriorating health

Zoo Knoxville said that "Polly," a Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized Friday morning due to her declining health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville said one of their most iconic animals passed away Friday morning after her health rapidly declined.

They said Polly, a 54-year-old Southern white rhinoceros, was humanely euthanized after being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her age. They said over the past few days, her health started to rapidly deteriorate and they said there were no other treatment options.

"After a quality-of-life assessment by her care team, the decision was made to compassionately euthanize her so she would not endure prolonged suffering," they said in a press release.

Polly was one of the oldest rhinos in the U.S. and arrived in Knoxville in November 1976, as part of the White Rhino Species Survival Plan. The plan was an international collaboration of zoos and aquariums to preserve the rhino species as it faced declining numbers.

Polly gave birth to ten calves over her lifetime, and Zoo Knoxville said they have all gone to join other herds and have their own children.

“The Zoo has been here for 74 years, and Polly was here for 46 of those years,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation, and education. “She is deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville. During her reproductive years, she helped make Knoxville one of the most successful breeding programs for Southern white rhinos in the country. Her offspring have gone on to ensure a future for this species."

On average, Southern white rhinos live up to 50 years, according to Zoo Knoxville. They are also considered "near threatened" and are usually found in South Africa.