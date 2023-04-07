Zoo Knoxville to host dinosaur version of egg hunt on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is hosting a "huge" egg hunt on Saturday. They are planning to welcome visitors for their Big Egg Hunt: Dinosaur Edition.
The event is for children 6 years old and under. The zoo said that gates open at 7:30 a.m. and the egg hunt will then start at 8:15 a.m. before ending at 9 a.m. Then, the zoo will open for regular guests.
Children who participate in the egg hunt will also get a keepsake plushie animal when they return the eggs they found. Soaky Mountain Waterpark will also give children a free ticket that can be redeemed from June 1 through June 30.
Organizers at Zoo Knoxville said that tickets were limited and need to be purchased in advance online. They also said dinosaur models would be set up throughout the zoo through Sept. 4, Labor Day.