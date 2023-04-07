Zoo Knoxville to host dinosaur version of egg hunt on Saturday

Members of Zoo Knoxville had a chance to participate in the "big" egg hunt on April 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is hosting a "huge" egg hunt on Saturday. They are planning to welcome visitors for their Big Egg Hunt: Dinosaur Edition.

The event is for children 6 years old and under. The zoo said that gates open at 7:30 a.m. and the egg hunt will then start at 8:15 a.m. before ending at 9 a.m. Then, the zoo will open for regular guests.

Children who participate in the egg hunt will also get a keepsake plushie animal when they return the eggs they found. Soaky Mountain Waterpark will also give children a free ticket that can be redeemed from June 1 through June 30.