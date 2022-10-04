Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has been awarded Best Exhibit by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored.

The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world.

“To win one of these awards an AZA-accredited aquarium or zoo must reach the very pinnacle of achievement. From Zoo Knoxville to the Cali Zoo in Colombia, the range and breadth of talent on display is impressive, and a testament to the professionalism and commitment of all involved. Each facility recognized here is committed to saving wildlife and wild places and enriching their respective communities," President and CEO of the Assocation of Zoos and Aquairums Dan Ashe said,

The ARC Campus opened in April 2021 and is one of the top conservation centers in the country working to save threatened and endangered species. Zoo Knoxville works in collaboration with other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums as part of the AZA Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) initiatives.

Zoo Knoxville is a founding member of SAFE programs for radiated tortoises, North American turtles and Cuban crocodiles. Locally, Zoo Knoxville has led the effort since 1991 to release critically endangered bog turtles into East Tennessee.