Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts because of COVID-19 pandemic

it is one of the zoo's biggest fundraisers of the year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular after-hours event at Zoo Knoxville had been canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feast with the Beasts, usually in early August, brings food and drink vendors to the zoo, along with live music and other entertainment.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that the popular fundraiser was canceled this year.

"The dynamics of Feast simply doesn't suit a pandemic and while we sure could use a fundraiser right about now, we will always put the health and safety of our guests, staff and animals first," the Zoo said on Facebook.
It is one of the zoo's biggest fundraisers of the year.

The zoo said they were exploring other ways they can safely offer after-hours events.

The zoo is open with limited capacity and safety guidelines in place, including masks in indoor areas. 

While the zoo gets some funding from the city and county, they are largely supported by visitor admissions. You can donate to the zoo here.

