Zoo Knoxville cancels Feast with the Beasts because of COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular after-hours event at Zoo Knoxville had been canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feast with the Beasts, usually in early August, brings food and drink vendors to the zoo, along with live music and other entertainment.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that the popular fundraiser was canceled this year.

"The dynamics of Feast simply doesn't suit a pandemic and while we sure could use a fundraiser right about now, we will always put the health and safety of our guests, staff and animals first," the Zoo said on Facebook.





The zoo said they were exploring other ways they can safely offer after-hours events.

The zoo is open with limited capacity and safety guidelines in place, including masks in indoor areas.