Zoo Knoxville will be free for dads on Father's Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville will be free for dad on Sunday for Father's Day.
It's an annual tradition at the zoo, but things are a little different this year.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, guests must buy tickets online in advance. Father’s get free admission with a paid adult or child ticket using the promo code FATHERSDAY at check out.
In addition to limiting the number of guests at the zoo, guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance from other groups.
The zoo is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which means the Safari Splash water play area is open. The giraffe feeding is back open, and there's expanded access to the award-winning Boyd Family Asian Trek which is home to Gibbon Trails and Langur Landing, and indoor viewing in the Tiger Temple, elephant barn and langur day room.