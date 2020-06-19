Zoo Knoxville will be free for dads on Father's Day

Father's get free admission with a paid adult or child ticket.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville will be free for dad on Sunday for Father's Day.

It's an annual tradition at the zoo, but things are a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, guests must buy tickets online in advance. Father’s get free admission with a paid adult or child ticket using the promo code FATHERSDAY at check out.

In addition to limiting the number of guests at the zoo, guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance from other groups.