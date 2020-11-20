Zoo Knoxville hosts "Craft Bear Night" with craft beers and Zoo Lights sneak peek

After the sunset on Zoo Knoxville's "Craft Bear Night," they showed off a sneak peek of the Zoo Lights lanterns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville hosted "Craft Bears Night" on Thursday featuring food, craft beer, a carousel, the Choo Train and a sneak peek at the Zoo Lights lanterns.

The event was meant to benefit the radiated tortoise and featured a special limited release beer from Pretentious Beer Co. called "Heroes in a Half Shell (Tortoise Power)." The company donated a portion of the beer's sales to the Radiated Tortoise SAFE program.

People who attended the event also had the chance to get a sneak peek after dark. They could catch a glance of the Zoo Lights lanterns, which will feature 17 unique animal lantern displays.

"We wanted to make a special experience for the wintertime, and what better way to take advantage of the evening and the sunset than showing off spectacular animals in a spectacular way?" Fletcher Haverkamp said, Zoo Knoxville's special event coordinator.