Zoo Knoxville hosts “Pride Night” with music, food, parade and family fun

The inaugural Pride Night at Zoo Knoxville kicked off Wednesday, after tickets sold out to see the animals and celebrate Pride Month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville held a new Pride-related event for the first time on Wednesday — Pride Night.

Tickets sold out for the event as members of the LGBTQ+ community, families and children filled the zoo to celebrate Pride Month. Music sounded through the zoo with festive food and drinks for anyone who managed to grab a ticket.

Attendees were invited to explore the Asian Trek and the zoo’s new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus. Pride flags filled the zoo as attendees danced and enjoyed the company of friends.

“Personally, what brings me out here is just the general acceptance, and the feeling,” said Jaeigh-olli Kovach, who attended the event. “Because Pride is more than just a big parade. It’s something inside you.”