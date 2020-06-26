x
Zoo Knoxville is in the running for best exhibit and it needs your help

The Boyd Family Asian Trek is on the list of contestants in USA Today's poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is trying to be named the best zoo exhibit in North America.

People will have a chance to vote for their favorite exhibit.

The top choices will be announced next month.

The zoo tweeted asking people to cast their ballot.

The tweet included the link saying "help make Georgie, Bashir and Opie number one in the USA."

