'It's time for the next chapter of their lives' | Zoo Knoxville planning farewell weekend for Jana the Elephant

With Jana's departure expected in the coming weeks, Zoo Knoxville will host a public farewell from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is saying farewell to their 42-year-old female African elephant Jana in a special way this weekend.

Zoo Knoxville will host a public farewell from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community can see and wish Jana well before her move to Hohenwald.

Guests can sign an elephant-sized postcard to share their bon voyage messages for Jana on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the indoor elephant barn viewing area.

In 2022, Zoo Knoxville announced that African elephants Tonka, Jana and Edie will move to The Elephant Sanctuary as part of their end-of-life care plan. All three of the elephants are senior citizens, according to a release from Zoo Knoxville.

After realizing that Knoxville’s herd will be facing inevitable losses in the near future, Zoo Knoxville made the decision to ensure their needs would be met for the remainder of their lives. According to the release, this move will allow them to join a larger group of elephants, ensuring continuous companionship for the three aging elephants.

Jana will be the first of the zoo’s herd to move to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, according to the zoo.

“Our elephants have thrived here at Zoo Knoxville, but it is time for the next chapter of their lives,” Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO, said. “Transitioning to the care of our AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee... is part of the commitment we made to care for them from birth to death. It is a decision we did not take lightly, but we know ultimately it is the right one.”

Zoo Knoxville’s expert elephant caretakers have been training Jana to voluntarily enter and stand in a travel crate with positive reinforcement, Zoo Knoxville said.

The exact date of Jana's departure is unknown but the move will take place within the next few weeks if her training progress continues.