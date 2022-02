Anga and Maji are out and about in the Valley of the Kings Courtyard on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12-2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's African lion cubs Anga and Maji are 2 months old!

The adorable pair was born on Dec. 21, 2021, and they're already some of the most popular residents at the zoo.

Anga and Maji are out and about in the Valley of the Kings Courtyard on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12-2 p.m.

The zoo held a special viewing day for Presidents Day on Monday.