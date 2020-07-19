Zoo Knoxville starts new summer hours Monday, extending into evenings

Officials said animals get hot during the day so they extended the hours they're open, so people can visit into the evening when it'll be cooler.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting the zoo is fun during the day, but it's even better at night. During the hot summer months, animals tend to be more active in the evening since it's cooler.

So, Zoo Knoxville announced they would roll out new summer hours starting Monday, to give guests the chance to see animals in action. The new hours are listed below:

Monday - Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Officials said that if the evening hours are popular with visitors, they may add another day of extended hours during the week. Zoo Knoxville will operate with the new hours through Labor Day, according to officials.

They also said the zoo will continue offering activities like the Safari Splash water play area, carousel rides and train rides when possible, following COVID-19 regulations. Restaurants will also continue offering meals, drinks and snacks.