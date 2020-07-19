Zoo Knoxville starts new summer hours Monday, extending into evenings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting the zoo is fun during the day, but it's even better at night. During the hot summer months, animals tend to be more active in the evening since it's cooler.
So, Zoo Knoxville announced they would roll out new summer hours starting Monday, to give guests the chance to see animals in action. The new hours are listed below:
- Monday - Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Officials said that if the evening hours are popular with visitors, they may add another day of extended hours during the week. Zoo Knoxville will operate with the new hours through Labor Day, according to officials.
They also said the zoo will continue offering activities like the Safari Splash water play area, carousel rides and train rides when possible, following COVID-19 regulations. Restaurants will also continue offering meals, drinks and snacks.
Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online and to bring a mask so they can safely visit indoor areas. Officials said masks are not required for outdoor areas.