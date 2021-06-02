Zoo Knoxville to close on Saturday as they prepare for fundraising event

In order to prepare for the evening's fundraising event, Zoo Knoxville will be closed on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In preparation for Zoofari, the zoo's largest annual fundraising event, Zoo Knoxville will be closed to the public on Saturday.

Zoofari is set to take place at 5:30 p.m.

The funds raised at Zoofari, typically over $700,000, support the zoo's conservation and education programs and helps with the care of more than 750 animals residing at the zoo.

The event will take place at the newly opened Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus (ARC). The gala will celebrate the zoo's newest residents, Miguel and Rose, two Cuban crocodiles.

"The ARC is the largest and one of the most important projects in our Zoo's history," according to a post on Zoo Knoxville's website. It will house the zoo's international-recognized work with critically endangered amphibians and reptiles."

Last year's gala was virtual because of the pandemic. This year's event will contain a mix of in-person and virtual attendees.

If you want to participate in the bidding at the Zoofari auction, download the Handbid app and search for 'Zoofari 2021: Havana Nights'.

Virtual tickets are still available for purchase at zooknoxville.org