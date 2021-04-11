Zoo Lights to return to Zoo Knoxville for second year, twice as big

Officials said that Zoo Lights will be bigger than last year, with more lanterns. They also said it will stretch the length of the zoo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting the zoo is one of the best ways to brighten your day, and starting Nov. 26 Zoo Knoxville will be even brighter than before.

Officials said Zoo Lights will return to the zoo for its second year on Nov. 26 and will continue through Jan. 9. They also said it is double the size of last year, with twice the number of lanterns. It is also expected to stretch the length of the zoo.

The lights will shine from 5 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. every evening, according to a release from officials. Members of the zoo will also receive a free hot chocolate every night of Zoo Lights.

Tickets to see the lights cost $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and children between 3 and 11 years old. The event will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Admission ends at 7:30 p.m. and parking is included in the price. Anyone who wants to see the lights can purchase tickets online.