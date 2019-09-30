KNOXVILLE, Tenn — They want to be the very best like no one ever was!

The 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships are coming to Knoxville from Oct. 11-13.

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and video game players from throughout the region and across the nation will compete at the Knoxville Convention Center for up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes, including the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion and valuable Championship Points that count toward a potential invite to the 2020 Pokémon World Championships in London, England next summer.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m.

