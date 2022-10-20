Old City's Pretentious Beer Co. nominated for best new brewery in the U.S.

Pretentious Beer Co. in Knoxville's Old City combines the craft of glass making and beer drinking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pretentious Beer Co., a brewery located in Old City, is getting national attention after East Tennesseans nominated the shop in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the best new brewery in the country.

Pretentious is both a glass and beer brewing company.

It first started in 2012 as a glass-making business, but later expanded in 2018 to brewing.

Now they combine both crafts in one shop, giving Knoxvillians the chance to make their own beer glass and try homemade beer from the same glass -- all while being done in front of you from scratch.

Owner Matthew Cummings, an artist himself, said Pretentious differs from any other brewery by providing a place for people to create.

"Craft beer is an art form. It's a way to share creativity with people one pint at a time," Cummings said.

He describes Pretentious to be a "makerspace" for the public.

"Everything here we've made ourselves," Cummings said. "So you get to come and experience something that machines had nothing to do with. Someone's fingerprints are on this part."

It's the only brewery in Tennessee that made the nomination -- representing Knoxville on a national level.

"So what makes this nomination so beautiful to me and to the crew is that we didn't apply for this. We didn't even know we were up for the award," Cummings said.

