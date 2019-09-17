KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore will be holding a free concert at Thompson-Boling Arena this coming October.

U.S. Cellular said it is celebrating its 35th anniversary by hosting the free concert on October 25. TBA's doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

The free tickets will be available at select U.S. Cellular stores in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 28.The tickets are first-come, first-serve and will be distributed in pairs to customers and non-customers 16 years or older. Each store will have a limited quantity of tickets.

U.S. Cellular also said its stores will be holding a sweepstakes for VIP tickets to the show with one winner getting access to an artist meet and greet, a merchandise package and a $50 concessions voucher. 35 others will receive two VIP tickets to the show.

You can learn more about the event and where to find tickets in September at this link.

Macklemore, a hip-hop artist and songwriter from Seattle, Washington, has won four Grammy Awards. As of August 2019, the music video “Thrift Shop” has amassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. He was honored with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in 2019 in recognition of his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process.

RELATED: Dolly Parton honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year

RELATED: UT will start alcohol sales in Neyland Stadium during Sept. 7 game