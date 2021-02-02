Reba is coming to Thompson-Boling Arena in January

The show is on January 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale on October 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Fancy was her name," she's a "Survivor" and she's coming to Knoxville!

Reba McEntire will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

The show starts at 8 p.m., according to a release from the arena. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. online.

The release said ticket prices range from $49.50 to $225. There will be an eight-ticket limit, and all ages must have a ticket to get in.

If you've been hoping to see Reba in concert, be prepared on Friday before the tickets are snagged by "Whoever's in New England."