This is not a drill.

Rebecca Black, whose iconic masterpiece "Friday" went viral back in 2011, will be performing in the Old City at Barley's on July 13 a Facebook post confirms.

Facebook

The singer will apparently be performing at Barley’s in Knoxville to open for Philadelphia-based experimental rock band Man Man.

So while she may not roll into town on Friday (which is obviously what we all wanted and I'm offended that it didn't happen), start looking forward to this weekend.

Sign me up. Which seat can I take?

But also..it looks like while we'll never move on from Friday, the artist absolutely has. Check out her most recent stuff.