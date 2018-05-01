KNOXVILLE — Regal Entertainment Group will open its Cinebarre Theatre at West Town Mall in Mid-July.

Cinebarre means it will feature a full restaurant and bar and it will serve scratch-made dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and beer on tap right to your seat. According to Regal, it will have a multi-level Cinebarcade with video games and pool tables.

“Knoxville is Regal’s hometown and we are very excited to bring the Cinebarre concept to our loyal moviegoers making West Town Mall the best place to Eat. Drink. and Watch Movies!”

The Cinebarre replaced the old Regal theater in the mall that closed early January.

