Regal Cinemas undecided about opening theaters as more businesses reopen

Several businesses in Knox County and across the U.S. are opening their doors again after being closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Regal Cinemas may not be one of them, for now.

In a post on its Facebook page, the company said it has not made a decision about reopening its theaters. Officials said they are working with authorities and studios to safely bring audiences back in and show films in a safe environment.

Studios announced that several films would be released directly to streaming services instead of to theaters due to COVID-19. "Trolls World Tour" skipped its theatrical release, and upcoming movies like "Scoob!" and "Artemis Fowl" will be released to streaming services.

Knox County began the second phase of its reopening plan on Tuesday, which allows for theaters to reopen as long as they follow social distancing and health guidelines.