KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Sept. 20, Regal Downtown West will be hosting a premiere for the movie continuation of the popular English television series, Downton Abbey.

The theater will be serving tea and light refreshments in keeping with the location and period of the film and will encourage fans to dress in Downton Abbey-themed attire for the event.

Regal has said that they strive to give guests unique moviegoing experiences so they want the event to allow fans to be immersed in the ambiance of Downton Abbey before they watch the movie.

The event will take place before the 7:10 p.m. and 10 p.m. showtimes and tickets are now available to preorder through the Regal app, the box office or online at Regal's website.