If you'd rather hit up your local cinema in lieu of 'Netflix & chill', you're in luck.

According to Deadline.com, details are being worked out between Regal's parent company and major movie studios for an unlimited movie subscription plan.

The report said it will offer three tiers of pricing, and each will have access to unlimited tickets.

Pricing is expected to be based on theater location, but subscribers would also receive 10 percent off concessions so you don't have to sneak your own snacks anymore, the report said.

Regal Headquarters are based here in Knoxville.