KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People will soon be able to subscribe to watch unlimited movies at Regal locations across the U.S. after the Knoxville-based entertainment company announced it's launching its own annual subscription plan.

The program is called Regal Unlimited. It’s similar to MoviePass, which had short-lived success offering unlimited movie showings for $10 per month. Other movie theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark, offer their own subscription programs.

The Regal Unlimited plan will offer three pricing tiers that lets you access certain theaters:

The cheapest plan, called Regal Unlimited, is $18 per month and gives subscribers access to more than 200 Regal theaters nationwide, including those in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The second plan, called Regal Unlimited Plus, is $21 per month and gives subscribers access to more than 400 Regal theaters nationwide, including theaters in Nashville.

The most expensive plan, called Regal Unlimited All Access, is $23.50 per month and gives subscribers access to every Regal theater across the country, primarily limited to pricier areas around NYC, California and Washington D.C.

Click here to see which plan your theater falls under

The fixed prices are for standard format movies. Premium showings, such as IMAX and 3D, will be subject to surcharges.

Regal said there will be no 'blackout dates' for when you can use your subscription. In addition to being able to see an unlimited number of movies, there are other perks with the plan including 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks.

There is one catch, though. When signing up for Regal Unlimited, you must commit to one year before you’ll be able to cancel.

You can sign up for the subscription service on Regal’s mobile app.