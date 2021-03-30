Regal to reopen Pinnacle theatre in Turkey Creek on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Regal announced the Pinnacle theatre in West Knoxville will reopen on Friday, April 2 after shutting down as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its screening lineup features Godzilla vs. Kong, The Unholy and Tom & Jerry, along with a slate of movies opening in the coming weeks like Mortal Kombat, A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick, according to a release from the company.
Regal said its reopening plans include several health and safety measures for both employees and guests.
Some of the measures include:
- Required masks/face coverings for employees and guests (Masks will be available at the theatre. Guests who do not comply will be asked to leave.)
- Limited group sizes
- 50% capacity in auditoriums
- At least two seats of space between groups
- App-based concessions and ticketing
- New containers provided for beverage and popcorn refills
- Dine-in options temporarily suspended
- Limited menu service
- Available hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre
- Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
You can learn more about these measures on Regal's website.
More Regal theatre locations in Knoxville are expected to open in May:
May 14
Regal Cinebarre West Town Mall
Regal Riviera
May 21
Regal Downtown West Cinema