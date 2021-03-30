Regal to reopen Pinnacle theatre in Turkey Creek on Friday

Regal said its reopening plans include several health and safety measures for both employees and guests including required face coverings and limited capacity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Regal announced the Pinnacle theatre in West Knoxville will reopen on Friday, April 2 after shutting down as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its screening lineup features Godzilla vs. Kong, The Unholy and Tom & Jerry, along with a slate of movies opening in the coming weeks like Mortal Kombat, A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick, according to a release from the company.

Regal said its reopening plans include several health and safety measures for both employees and guests.

Some of the measures include:

Required masks/face coverings for employees and guests (Masks will be available at the theatre. Guests who do not comply will be asked to leave.)

Limited group sizes

50% capacity in auditoriums

At least two seats of space between groups

App-based concessions and ticketing

New containers provided for beverage and popcorn refills

Dine-in options temporarily suspended

Limited menu service

Available hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre

Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

You can learn more about these measures on Regal's website.

More Regal theatre locations in Knoxville are expected to open in May:

May 14

Regal Cinebarre West Town Mall

Regal Riviera

May 21