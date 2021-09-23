Resale websites offer big opportunity for profiting off old clothes

Local nurse makes thousands reselling her clothes on Poshmark.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Buying and selling clothes online has only grown in popularity thanks in part to Gen Z. They love vintage and being unique and helping the environment. This has helped fuel resale websites.

Shelby Williford is a nurse practitioner who works really hard, but her side hustle has really taken off.

"I have 95 thousand followers right now," said Williford.

In 2017 after reading an organization book, Shelby cleaned out her closet.

"I got rid of a bunch of clothes and I was like there are some good clothes in here," said Williford.

So she hopped on Poshmark to sell off some of her old clothes. She started with a pair of Tori Burch flats.

"I listed them for like $30 and I had all these people sending me offers and then they were sold so quick and then I realized I maybe I should have listed them for more," said Williford.

Several years later and a lot of items sold, Shelby has made more than $5K on Poshmark.

10 News Anchor Abby Ham was intrigued so she tried her hand at selling a pair of jeans.

"When the whole 'war on skinny jeans' thing happened I bought this pair of Madewell jeans trying to stay on trend. Needless to say, they're not my favorite so I am going to try to make a little cash on them by selling them on one of the resale sites. Here goes nothing!" said Ham.

She decided to try Depop, a popular site among Gen Z. She created an account pretty easily in just a few minutes and then it was time to take pictures of the item. She ironed out the wrinkles, laid out the jeans, made sure to get the lighting right and boom the pictures were done.

She listed them in about five minutes by writing out a little blurb about the jeans, finding the right price and providing free shipping because it's more likely to sell with that option.