Green's second stop on his "Ain't My Last Rodeo" tour is at the Thompson-Boling Area at Food City Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country artist Riley Green is stopping in Knoxville during his "Ain't My Last Rodeo" tour.

Green plays at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Friday, Feb. 23 with special guests Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

Tickets are available specifically for the Knoxville show on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets for most of his other shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 15.