Sevier County says, Come to the fair, y'all

Sad because your local county fair is canceled this year? Sevier County is still planning to hold its annual event, and it's extending an open invitation for residents of other counties to come on over this September.

“We extend this invitation to not only our county, but any and all counties, especially those that find themselves without a county fair this year," director Cyndie Wolford said in a statement Friday. "No matter where you live, you are welcome to come and join the Sevier County Fair."

Many area fairs including the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville have decided to cancel because of concerns over COVID-19. The Knox County event now is set for Sept. 10-19, 2021.

The Tennessee State Fair also announced this week it could not hold the annual gathering this September in Nashville.

Organizers say it may look a bit different considering the continuing presence of the coronavirus and the lack, as yet, of a vaccine. Fair organizers want to ensure everyone who goes there is safe.

"However, our event is primarily an outdoor event full of sun and heat. Our grounds are small enough that it is manageable and we will be operating under any guidelines set forth at the time of our event," according to Friday's announcement.