Let's go, girls! | Shania Twain to perform at Thompson-Boling in 2023

Knoxville was selected as one of the 19 new stops added to Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me" Tour.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Man! Shania Twain is coming to Knoxville!

Twain will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 16, 2023

The "Queen of Me" Tour marks one of Twain's biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe in 2023.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 16. You can buy them here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. You can access presale tickets here.

$1 of every ticket purchased to Twain's “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC).

Established in 2010 by Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.