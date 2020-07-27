'Shrek Jr.' has final performance at Knoxville Children's Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday meant the big, bright, beautiful world for a Knoxville Children's Theatre production.
It was the last day for the run of Shrek Jr.
The show concluded a children's theater career for many seniors who recently graduated high school.
One of those seniors told us about what he'll miss.
"The thing that's the most fun to me is just getting to work and see people's faces during the show laughing and just enjoying time with their family. To me, doing the show has meant just the absolute world," student director Jacob Sousley said.
The theatre's next show is scheduled to be Holes beginning in August.