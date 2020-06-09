Smokies Stadium hosts drive-in concert series, hosts musicians over Labor Day weekend

Audiences pulled up to Smokies Stadium Friday and Saturday for the latest shows in a concert series being held there.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Concerts across the U.S. were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. While many venues closed up shop, Smokies Stadium saw an opportunity.

They started hosting a drive-in concert series, so people could watch their favorite bands and share the music they play with others while social distancing. The latest performance in the series was Saturday. Attendees heard music from Scott Miller while parked by Smokies Stadium.

People could listen to music through the stadium's sound system or tune in through their car radios. Tickets bought two spaces — one for attendees car and another so people had space to dance.

The Saturday performance also featured RB Morris, an East Tennessee poet and songwriter. Before that, on Friday, "The Dave Matthews Tribute Band" played, featuring School of Rock.

Tickets for future shows can be bought online.